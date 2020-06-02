Opening up of churches both an opportunity and a heavy burden

The pop culture of filling up stadiums at times has had an impact on our thinking and direction, to the extent that we somehow "forgot" that the Church of Christ is designed to be functional in "season and out of season".

One of the arguments brought forward during this Covid-19 time is that, after all, the church is not about buildings. How ironic when so much time and resources have been used in developing and maintaining church buildings. This makes me wonder on the level and extent teaching has been done in unpacking the true essence of the church. Truly the church is "mobile".

The sense of worship in a central place has been overemphasised in relation to how we ought to live and worship. Unfortunately, it seems as though it had to take Covid-19 for us to remember the DNA of the church.

Like others, I fear that the physical reconnecting of members may contribute to the spread of the virus. However, I am cognisant of the fact that virtual services exclude a lot of people. It is true that Covid-19 is a virus of inequality because those in rural and marginalised areas can't access what we consider to be the "new normal".

The Covid-19 virus is not so much about numbers. If two people gather without observing the protocols, the virus can spread. Yes, it is true that church services and funerals have been among the contributors to the spread of Covid-19.

However, it must also be borne in mind that many funerals have been held during lockdown with strict observation of the rules. We have held no less than 15 funerals and yet none were "red flagged".