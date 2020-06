Opening up of churches both an opportunity and a heavy burden

This positive message is not popularised. It is clear from such anecdotal evidence that it is possible to flatten the curve with observation of rules.

The church cannot always live by avoidance but at times by carefully navigating difficult terrains. I am of the view that the success in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the previous months was not only about police but about citizens making the right choices. Is the church incapable of the above? If the church cannot operate within the confines of just laws it has no right to exist post Covid-19.

Generally, we are of the view that to be church is to be incarnational. How are we to be incarnational if we ignore those who need ministerial presence during this time. "Opening up" of churches is both a burden and opportunity.

On the one hand it is an opportunity to teach more about the disease and being church while on the other it is a burden if something goes wrong. It is a very delicate balance.

Opening up of churches doesn't require a blanket approach [but] rather a contextual one. It requires that each community looks at its needs and capacity against the spread or curbing of the virus.

Churches may not all open at the same time. Other churches may not open at all and maybe that's another "new normal" . It is clear blanket approaches and blanket statements can be tyrannic and unhelpful. Although important, financial factors cannot be the key barometer in determining opening up churches because the very congregants have lost income.

Life cannot be avoided but carefully negotiated within realistic confines. Those who feel they can worship within strict confines must do so without being seen as not capable of thinking; and those who feel unsafe by going to church must do so without being seen or labelled as less faithful or less trusting in God.

*Geja is a minister of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and writes in his personal capacity