FlySafair flights back on sale — with 'block a seat' option for extra R750

Low-cost airline FlySafair has started selling tickets again for business travel between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

From June 15, travellers with a permit can expect to pay just over R3,000 for a return flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and just over R1,700 for a one-way flight to Cape Town from Johannesburg.

In addition, there is a mandatory R20 “Covid-19 fee” for all passengers flying during the pandemic. The R20 is to cover the temperature screening before boarding, hand sanitiser, face masks and aircraft sanitisation.

FlySafair is also offering passengers the option to “block a seat” for an additional R750. The “blocking” option is for passengers concerned about flying during the pandemic.

It means if a traveller occupies the window or aisle seat, they won't have anyone sitting next to them.