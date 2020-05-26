IN FULL | 'South Africans are people of deep faith': Ramaphosa's full address on reopening places of worship

The global coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on all South Africans. Our minister of health today advised me that we now have over 20,000 people that have been infected and close to 500 people have lost their lives. This continues to cause distress among all of us as citizens of South Africa.

At the same time, we are thankful that more than 11,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Families are struggling to make ends meet. Businesses have been badly hit and some have even had to be shut down. People have lost their jobs and sources of income have dried up. Because of the restrictions under the nationwide lockdown, we have been unable to move around, to go to work, to study, to meet friends and family, and to attend religious services.

Yet, even at this time of crisis, we have cared for each other, shown compassion and solidarity, and sought to alleviate the plight of the most vulnerable.

This pandemic has also taken a toll on us emotionally and spiritually. It has shaken our sense of well-being and security. Many of us are anxious and fearful of both the present and the future.

As a nation, we have a responsibility to respond to this aspect of the pandemic with as much effort and urgency as we have responded to the health crisis, and as we have acted to relieve the economic and social effects on our people. We have a responsibility to also take care of the spiritual, psychological and emotional wellbeing of all South Africans.

In helping our nation to cope with these difficulties, we acknowledge and welcome the call that has been made by our religious leaders for a day of prayer. Prayer will comfort and strengthen us as we continue to confront this pandemic.