51 Eastern Cape medical staff test positive as third health worker dies

The nurse was admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital’s intensive care unit this week after being referred by Grey Hospital.

A nurse at Grey Hospital who spoke to SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE on condition of anonymity said medical personnel were scared after receiving word of the death.

“The workers are just scared. You know we have issues with protective gear that is scarce. We are not sure how we are going to deal with this. Every nurse is reluctant to come to work,” the nurse said.

“Grey Hospital is like a death trap. How many others are positive?”

Two nurses, in Port Elizabeth and Mthatha respectively, have also lost their lives to Covid-19.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo also confirmed to that a nurse at the East London Correctional Centre had tested positive for the virus.

“We appeal to the paper not to reveal the identity of the nurse who tested positive due to the stigma we are already subjected to by the public and business owners,” Nxumalo said.

“In order to avail immediate expertise in the management of infections, prevention and control measures, the department has appointed a medical advisory panel and an additional 393 nursing personnel.

“This measure is also aimed at strengthening the capacity of the department in dealing with Covid-19, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.”