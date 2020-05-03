Covid-19 pandemic: Durban report proposes ice rink morgue if needed

Madrid in Spain was one of the first cities in the world to turn an ice rink into a temporary morgue as the country struggled to cope with its Covid-19 death toll.

Milton Keynes in the UK began working with the owners of a local ice rink in March to ready the facility in preparation for a surge in Covid-19 deaths.

Ice rinks can be adapted for use as mortuaries faster and more effectively than other buildings.

The Durban Ice Arena on the Golden Mile is on the city’s radar — but the Olive Group, which owns the facility, told the Sunday Times it is unaware of the proposal.

Sastri Ramiah, CEO of the Olive Group, said: “I have not had any request to date from the eThekwini municipality. It would be important and appropriate for them to inform us of their intended plan.”