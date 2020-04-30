Western Cape Covid-19 hospital to be ready for patients in first week of June

As the country moves to level 4 of lockdown on Friday, Winde thanked the front-line essential workers “who have worked throughout this period and all of those residents who have abided by the lockdown rules”.

But he warned that the easing of lockdown regulations must not be a free-for-all and people should still maintain social distancing to avoid going back to more stringent levels of lockdown. If anything there would be more stringent rules under level 4, including the compulsory wearing of masks.

“I don’t want everybody to go out suddenly. We will not only be the province that has the most numbers, but we will be the province that will put down the more draconian slowing-down mechanisms,” said Winde.

While the Western Cape is currently known as the epicentre of Covid-19 in SA, Winde and health authorities have attributed this to a more rigorous approach, which actively locates cases and traces contacts, and includes screening in identified clusters.

Winde said every eight days the province increases its screening and testing capability, and over the last week it has moved from about 9,000 in the previous week to over 12,000 tests this week.

The Western Cape accounted for 30% of the country’s tests despite representing about 10% of the population.

On Thursday the province also introduced a statistical dashboard that will provide real-time statistical data to the public, including the number of tests conducted and the number of positive cases.