SA needs 'extraordinary effort' to survive Covid-19 pandemic: Cyril Ramaphosa

It will take an extraordinary effort for the country to emerge form the Covid-19 pandemic, but government's central concern was the health of all people.

Speaking during his Workers Day address on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "We are marking Workers' Day at a very difficult time for our country and the world. The poor and the working class are having to bear the burden of this global pandemic."

Ramaphosa said it was now clear that the world will experience a substantial economic contraction and, in the immediate future, a significant rise in joblessness.

"Our own country will not be spared from this. The challenges that confronted us, such as low economic growth, unemployment, poverty and inequality, have been exacerbated by the pandemic."

Ramaphosa said government's efforts to turn the economy around to create opportunities for young people, to stabilise public finances and to restore state-owned enterprises have now suffered a great setback.

"To emerge from this crisis will require an extraordinary effort. Our central concern on this Workers' Day is for the health of all our people," he said.

Ramaphosa said government was concerned in particular about the vulnerability of workers, the unemployed and the poor.