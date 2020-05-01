Lockdown eases (slightly), but up to 7m may lose jobs

Today is SA’s first day out of an ironclad lockdown, as a slight easing of the rules takes effect. But if the science and scale of the economic disaster are both taken into account, there is a case to be made that SA should have lifted far more of the restrictions.

This week, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that the lockdown had reached the limit of its effectiveness in delaying the Covid-19 infection peak, when SA will have the highest number of cases and the greatest demand for hospital beds.

“On our calculations, a further lockdown was not going to be of any benefit … we need to start to ease the lockdown,” he said.

But equally, Mkhize argued that an immediate return to normal would cause cases to spike again and undo the benefit of the lockdown. He said it had delayed the peak number of infections from the beginning of June to the end of July.

On Thursday, Mkhize told a virtual World Health Organisation press conference that SA’s infections would peak in September in a “best case” scenario, and in July in a “worst-case” scenario. As it is, hospital staff don’t want a peak in the mid-winter month of July, since wards will be full of influenza cases.

While many economists have bemoaned how the lockdown had decimated the economy, Mkhize argued this week that as far as stopping a “rapid and exponential” rise in cases as happened in Italy and Spain, it could be termed a success. “It reduced people close to one another on trains and taxis and so on... We are quite pleased with what has happened,” he said.

According to one slide he shared, the current epidemiological models accepted by government show that Covid-19 could infect 8-million South Africans, of which 75% will be asymptomatic and won’t get sick. Without the lockdown, there would have been 12-million infections, his slides showed.

The government has used the lockdown period to set-up field hospitals for when the peak hits — including an 800-bed construction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Despite the lockdown, Mkhize said the virus was still spreading “communally”, as it had in China where 75% of infections happened in households and small clusters. While this had been expected, this further bolsters the case of those who believe it’s time to end of the lockdown.