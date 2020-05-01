Two funerals - 54 people infected with Covid-19, one dead

Figures supplied by health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana show 31 females and 14 males contracted the virus after attending the KwaDwesi funeral.

Regarding the Zwide funeral, Manana said it was not yet known how many people had attended, but the number should have been limited to 50, as lockdown regulations required.

The data supplied showed those infected included seven females and two males, with 80% showing Covid-19 symptoms. They ranged in age from newborns to 59 years.

Manana said the department was still capturing the details of all the those who had been in contact with the people who attended the two funerals.

“At least 167 cases were linked to two funerals and the subsequent contacts in the city. It is generational now and snowballing,” he said.

“We are capturing all the contact line lists,” he said, adding that the locations of where the patients lived were unavailable at this stage.

The Eastern Cape geared up to move to level four of the lockdown from Friday, with premier Oscar Mabuyane saying this would be done under strict conditions.

“The strict conditions are aimed at curbing transmission of the virus that may come with the easing of restrictions from level five to level four,” Mabuyane said.

Ramaphosa announced last week that level four restrictions would be put in place from Friday.

According to the disaster management regulations, decisions on the restriction of levels are made by the national government, not the provinces.

Mabuyane said the province would beef up management of the lockdown in areas with high numbers of Covid-19 infections.

This includes increased law enforcement, ensuring that people wear cloth masks at all times when they leave their homes, and ensuring workplaces implement occupational health and safety regulations aimed at ensuring a safe environment for workers.

“National and provincial government departments will work with all sectors of the economy to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations to effectively minimise transmission of the virus during level four of the national lockdown.”

Mabuyane said regular inspection of businesses by department of labour officials would continue.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government pleads with employers, especially big manufacturing businesses, to work with the government for the reopening of their businesses and the economy.”

With regards to reports of high traffic inflow into the province from the Western Cape, Mabuyane has directed the joint law enforcement teams to intensify law enforcement at points of entry into the province.

Mabuyane met Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Tuesday, and agreed that law enforcement from both provinces would set up joint operations at the points of entry connecting the provinces.

“These have started at both the Tsitsikama and Aberdeen entry points,” Mabuyane said.

It is hoped this will prevent the use of fake permits.