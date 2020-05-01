Failure to test more people tantamount to premeditated murder - EC premier Mabuyane

Failure to test as many people as possible for Covid-19 because they wanted to have low numbers of positive cases would be “tantamount to premeditated murder”, premier Oscar Mabuyane told the Eastern Cape legislature yesterday.

Mabuyane was addressing a virtual legislature sitting that deliberated on reports after portfolio committees had public participation meetings late in 2019 and early this year.

He said they had screened more than 500,000 people and tested almost 14,000, with 630 confirmed positive for the virus, while 46 people had recovered by Wednesday night because they had embarked on a mass screening and testing campaign.

Mabuyane said testing positive for Covid-19 was “not a death sentence”.