Groote Schuur temporarily shuts two labs after 15 workers contract Covid-19

“Arrangements have been made with the Western Cape department of housing to provide isolation facilities for those not able to do so in their homes. The Western Cape response team is doing the contact research and ensuring that the families of the affected employees are tested and isolated where appropriate,” he said.

He said the NHLS laboratory at Groote Schuur was divided into four sections housing nine discipline laboratories.

“Only the sections housing the clinical pathology and haematology laboratories have been partially closed. All haematology and clinical pathology tests are being referred to other laboratories in the Western Cape. The laboratory closure does not affect the virology laboratory that is doing Covid-19 testing or the other discipline laboratories,” he explained.

He said the NHLS has done an initial investigation into the source of the infection and contracted an independent epidemiologist to investigate and confirm the nature of the transmission.

More than 330 health practitioners including doctors, nurses and lab technicians, have been infected by Covid-19 in the country.

As many as 64 health-care workers have tested positive in the Western Cape alone — eight doctors, 16 nurses and 23 workers including porters, lab technicians and security guards.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of infected health workers at 138. It is followed by Gauteng with 96 infections.

At least one doctor has died of Covid-19 in SA, but he did not contract the respiratory illness in the country.

There are concerns about the growing incidence of Covid-19 infection among front-line workers, especially in the Western Cape.

Having recently surpassed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for the highest number of pandemic cases and deaths, the province has seen worrying trends in the number of workers testing positive and taking the disease home.