Good news - SA could move 'swiftly' to level 3 restrictions, parliament told

If SA avoided a "sharp increase" in Covid-19 infections, the country could very soon shift to level 3 restrictions.

This is according to parliament's trade, industry and competition portfolio committee.

The committee - together with the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business, tourism, employment and labour - met on Friday.

"Should the country avoid a sharp increase in the levels of infections with the return to work of large numbers of workers and expanded testing and healthcare facilities, the economy could shift to level 3 as soon as possible," the committee said in a statement.

It said trade and industry minister minister Ebrahim Patel told the committees the country "does not need to stay at level 4 for a specific number of weeks but can move rapidly to a lower level should risks be mitigated".