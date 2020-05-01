These are some of the brave South Africans on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in our country, many brave South Africans have continued to provide their services as essential workers, be it at the shops that remain operational, garages and other industries that have ensured that we have access to certain services.

Not least of these have been our medics, who have sometimes received little to no recognition.

On this Worker's Day, we are taking the time out to hear from some of them who have gone face-to-face with the threat of the virus on a daily basis.

These are some of their thoughts, and a salute to their service to the country.