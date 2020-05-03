Durban magistrate's court closed after magistrate tests positive for Covid-19

In a message to prosecutors, forwarded to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, senior prosecutor Val Melis advised staff that the magistrate from E court had tested positive.

“As a result the regional head of the province has decided to have Durban court decontaminated since we have already had two cases,” she says.

“The staff of E court are having the necessary tests and going into self-isolation.”

She advises prosecutors to gather in the car park first thing on Monday and they will be allocated duties.

Some would be sent to the municipal court building to handle regional and district court remands.

Teams of prosecutors would also be sent out to police stations to deal with first appearances.

Melis said she would ensure that she was in possession of all charge sheets and dockets.

On Saturday, TimesLIVE was told that while magistrates were happy to go to police stations, prosecutors and court clerks were not, citing an increased risk of contracting the virus.

Discussions were under way on Saturday.