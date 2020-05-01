Guidelines must be issued requiring mines to mitigate effects of Covid-19

The Labour Court on Friday reviewed and set aside the decisions taken by the mineral resources and energy minister not to require employers to prepare and implement a code of practice on the Covid-19 pandemic and not to issue guidelines in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

The act requires that an employer must prepare and implement a code of practice on any matter affecting the health or safety of employees and other persons who may be directly affected by activities at the mine if the chief inspector of the mines requires it.

The court also ordered the chief inspector of mines, by no later than May 18, to publish a notice in the government gazette containing safety guidelines in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act requiring mines to implement a code of practice to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on the health and safety of employees.

The court said before publishing the notice, the inspection should consult with the Mine Health and Safety Council, elicit and consider all available expert advice and meaningfully engage with the relevant trade unions regarding the content of the safety guidelines.