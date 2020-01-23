South Africa

From calls for justice to SARHC offering legal help: six must-read stories on Enoch Mpianzi

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 23 January 2020 - 06:35
Enoch Mpianzi drowned while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

SA calls for justice. EFF calls for accountability. SAHRC offers legal assistance. Anto Mpianzi breaks her silence. Gate slammed on the Mpianzi family at Brits lodge. Citizens gather outside Parktown Boys’ High School.

These are six must-read articles on the tragic death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi.

Calls for justice

Mzansi has called for justice for Enoch after the Parktown Boys' High pupil was found dead on Friday morning.

The 13-year-old drowned while on a school orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in Brits, North West, on Wednesday.

EFF calls for accountability

The EFF called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing body members.

EFF's Nonhlanhla Radebe said those who were present at the orientation camp should be held accountable for the death of the grade 8 pupil.

SAHRC offers legal assistance

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has offered legal assistance to Mpianzi's family.

SAHRC's acting legal head, Buang Jones, said the family was not in a position to afford legal representation and the commission was placed to assist them.

Mom blames the school

Speaking for the first time, Enoch's mom Anto Mpianzi said the school was responsible for her son’s death.

“When we send our children to school, we have that hope to say that we give them to good hands, but some people prove to us that they are not capable,” she said on eNCA.

Mpianzi family allegedly denied access

On Tuesday, the Mpianzi family was allegedly denied access at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge

Anto, along with members of the SAHRC, climbed over the gate at the lodge.

Standing in solidarity

A group of concerned citizens gathered outside Parktown Boys’ High School on Tuesday morning as classes resumed, after they were suspended on Monday.

One of them, Vanita Daniels, said she was standing in solidarity with Enoch's parents to demand justice for his death.

