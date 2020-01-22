‘We expect our children to return from camp’: EFF offers legal team to Mpianzi family

A legal team led by advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Laurence Hodes has been made available to the family of the Parktown Boys' High schoolboy who died at an orientation camp last week.

This was announced by EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday after visiting the family of Enoch Mpianzi at home in Malvern, Johannesburg.

Malema said the EFF had appointed the two advocates to seek justice for Mpianzi, 13, who is believed to have drowned during a rafting accident in the North West on the first day of the new school year.

He said he was shocked after learning of the circumstances leading to Mpianzi’s death. “We were all in the state of shock because when children go on a camp, we expect them to make friendships, develop a bond, so that when they come back to school to learn, they are not strangers to each other,” he said.