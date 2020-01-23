Milutin Sredojevic likely to reunite with Pirates duo in Zambia

Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga are set to reunite with their former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic after the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) chose him to become the new man in charge of the Zambia national team.

Sredojevic - who coached Mulenga and Shonga at Pirates until August last year - has been in talks with the Football Association of Zambia for the past few weeks for the vacant position.

The Serbian will remain "coach-elect" until his appointment is ratified by the sport minister, Emmanuel Mulenga. Ivica Stankovic, who represents Sredojevic, says they are still awaiting for feedback from the government of Zambia.

"Micho has been talking with them and he is now waiting for approval from the minister," Stankovic told Sowetan.

"I don't know what is happening at the moment because I am not with Micho at the moment. He is the one who has been having discussions with them. Micho obviously has the right experience and [I'm] hoping that everything goes well."