Soccer

Milutin Sredojevic likely to reunite with Pirates duo in Zambia

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 23 January 2020 - 06:31
Sredojevic is awaiting a nod in Zambia to take over Chipolopolo.
Sredojevic is awaiting a nod in Zambia to take over Chipolopolo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga are set to reunite with their former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic after the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) chose him to become the new man in charge of the Zambia national team.

Sredojevic - who coached Mulenga and Shonga at Pirates until August last year - has been in talks with the Football Association of Zambia for the past few weeks for the vacant position.

The Serbian will remain "coach-elect" until his appointment is ratified by the sport minister, Emmanuel Mulenga. Ivica Stankovic, who represents Sredojevic, says they are still awaiting for feedback from the government of Zambia.

"Micho has been talking with them and he is now waiting for approval from the minister," Stankovic told Sowetan.

"I don't know what is happening at the moment because I am not with Micho at the moment. He is the one who has been having discussions with them. Micho obviously has the right experience and [I'm] hoping that everything goes well."

Who deserves credit for Pirates' revival?

Legends Sebola, Makhanya differ on Josef, Rulani
Sport
1 day ago

In Zambia, the national team coach is not paid by the football association but by the government. On a few occasions in the past, FAZ have elected a particular coach only for the ministry to disapprove.

Former PSL coaches Luc Eymael and Vaselin Jelusic both experienced being chosen by FAZ but failed to get the green light from the government.

Asked if his client can pass the stringent ratification test, Stankovic said: "At this point we can only wait and see my friend. I don't know what is going to happen."

Sredojevic has been without a job since December when he was fired as coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek. He was axed after only a few months on the job after abruptly abandoning the Buccaneers.

If the deal is finalised, Micho will have to jump straight onto the job after the draw for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers was made recently.

Zambia has been drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea.

Coaches in the PSL: 27 and counting so far this season

We are barely at the halfway point of the season and already there have been 27 coaches who have manned the dugout at the 16 Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'No obligation to wish new Pirates boss Zinnbauer the best'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed that he does not know much about his fellow German and new Orlando Pirates counterpart Josef ...
Sport
1 month ago

Rulani Mokoena's sidelining is a real worry

Mokwena was removed as head coach after the club experienced indifferent results under him.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X