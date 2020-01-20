Pupils' safety should be a priority.

We urge teachers and caregivers to ensure pupils entrusted to them are safe at all times, as the first week of school was overshadowed by tragic news of two pupils drowning.

The latest incident, in today's edition, is that of Keamohetswe Seboko, 12, who drowned in a pool while he was swimming with 60 other children at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg on Wednesday.

It is not clear what happened in this case but allowing 60 kids into the pool at once, supervised by one teacher, is irresponsible.

The Bekker matter came to light after reports emerged that the body of a Parktown Boys High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi was retrieved from a North West river following his disappearance during a water activity two days earlier.

Enoch had attended the school's orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway in Brits, when a makeshift raft he was on with 11 other boys capsized in the swollen river.

It has since emerged that Enoch did not have a life jacket on when he participated in the water venture because his parents could not afford to buy him one, as the school had requested. However, that his parents did not provide him with a life jacket does not justify him being allowed in the water without the life jacket, that was just reckless.