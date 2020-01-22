Lodge staff 'didn't see Enoch was missing', even when told so by other pupils

Lawyers of the lodge where Parktown Boys pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned last week say they did not realise he was missing as they helped other boys to safety.

In an official statement, the lodge’s lawyer, Daniel Eloff, said only eight of the 17 facilitators were deployed to assist the children.He said children were in teams of seven or less and had to pass through about 20 metres of a shallow bend on the outside of the edge of the river bank, with one member on a stretcher which had to be improvised as a raft, supported by four tubes, and the remaining team members supporting and steering the tubes and stretcher.

“The children participating in the activity were excited and competitive. The groups were eager to finish first and started to overtake other groups in the water. That created a dangerous situation as groups – despite clear instructions to the contrary – tended to move into the deep end of the river where the current was stronger. Facilitators had to help three groups to get out,” Eloff said.

He added: “The facilitators had to help three groups to get out of the water. At no stage the facilitators noticed that any of the group member were swept away but the specific activity was immediately terminated when the dangers were realised.”

Enoch Mpianzi, 13, died last week at the lodge during a school camp for grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg. His death raised many questions from the public on how the teachers and those at the lodge conducted themselves on that fateful day.

But one of the pupils who witnessed the incident revealed to 702 that the search for the missing boy only began the next day despite warnings to those in charge that Enoch was missing.He said as they boarded the bus to the lodge in North West, no roll call was made.None was also made before the first activity.He said before embarking on the stretcher-run there was not a single teacher but just facilitators and prefects.