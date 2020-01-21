Rights body to conduct inspection at lodge where Enoch Mpianzi died

The Human Rights Commission is expected to conduct a site inspection at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak, a camp site where Enoch Mpianzi lost his life.

HRC regional manager, Buang Jones, said he can confirm that the family has accepted their offer to provide legal assistance.

"We have obtained instructions to institute civil proceedings against the school, the Gauteng education department and other role players. Today we will conduct a site inspection at the camp site where Enock lost his life," Jones said.

There are no activities outside the lodge and gate entrance is locked and in the meantime HRC have approached police so as to be able to gain entrance to the lodge.

Mpianzi's family members are also waiting outside the lodge.

Mpianzi went missing on Wednesday last week during a water activity at the lodge. He was part of a school excursion with a group of grade 8A pupils at Parktown Boys High of Johannesburg. It is suspected that he drowned after a makeshift raft he and other boys were using on the Crocodile River overturned. His body was found on Friday morning.