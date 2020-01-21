Nyati lodge owner locks out Human Rights Commission officials

"It was really out of courtesy and she agreed for us to come but now it's a whole different story. She said she is going to consult with her lawyers and we view this as an obstruction to our job as the commission. Her actions demonstrate an uncaring attitude," Jones said.

He said in terms of the law they should be permitted to enter any premises in order to do their job as the commission.

"Nyati lodge remains a crime scene and we have requested the police to accompany us for our safety and for them to assist us in collecting information around circumstances that led to the death of Mpianzi. It has also come to out attention that a learner died in the same lodge about 10 years ago and we will bring the lodge to the attention of the department of tourism," Jones said.

He said their presence as the SAHRC will not compromise the rights of Nyati lodge.

"We will consider issuing a subpoena to compel the owner to appear before the commission. But for now we will wait outside and we will jump [over the fence] if we have to," Jones said.