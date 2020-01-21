Enoch Mpianzi's mother breaks down after gaining entry into lodge where he drowned

"Oh my baby, why me Lord," Anto Mpianzi cried painfully as she walked towards where her son's body was found at Nyati Bush Lodge in Brits, North West, on Tuedsay.

Mpianzi's 13-year-old son Enoch drowned in the Crocodile River at the lodge during a school camp for grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys in Johannesburg.

His family visited the lodge in the company of the SA Human Rights Commission officials to see the place where their son died.

Enoch's body was found two days after he had disappeared on Wednesday last week during rafting activities in the river.

But the family were not welcomed as the lodge owners had locked the gate. They only managed to access the facility after SAHRC Gauteng manager Buang Jones gave them permission to scale the lodge's gate. Mpianzi was helped over the gate by other family members.