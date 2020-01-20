Minister sends safety team to assist investigation into drowning incidents of pupils

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has sent a shool safety unit to support and collaborate with the Gauteng department of education in the investigations being conducted about the death of school pupils and a principal last week.

Motshekga said she was deeply concerned that the first week of schooling has been marred by serious incidents that have resulted in the loss of lives.

This follows the drowning of Enoch Mpianzi,13, at Parktown Boys High initiation camp at Brits, the drowning of Keamohetswe Seboko, 12, at Laerskool Bekker at the school’s hostel in Magaliesburg, the stabbing of an 18-year-old pupil from Kopanelo Secondary School in North West, the drowning of a grade 11 learner from Mpolweni high school in KwaZulu Natal and the death of Emmanuel Tshivhase,53, the principal who was shot outside Jabulile Secondary School

Motshekga expressed her sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and school communities of the deceased.