Minister sends safety team to assist investigation into drowning incidents of pupils
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has sent a shool safety unit to support and collaborate with the Gauteng department of education in the investigations being conducted about the death of school pupils and a principal last week.
Motshekga said she was deeply concerned that the first week of schooling has been marred by serious incidents that have resulted in the loss of lives.
This follows the drowning of Enoch Mpianzi,13, at Parktown Boys High initiation camp at Brits, the drowning of Keamohetswe Seboko, 12, at Laerskool Bekker at the school’s hostel in Magaliesburg, the stabbing of an 18-year-old pupil from Kopanelo Secondary School in North West, the drowning of a grade 11 learner from Mpolweni high school in KwaZulu Natal and the death of Emmanuel Tshivhase,53, the principal who was shot outside Jabulile Secondary School
Motshekga expressed her sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and school communities of the deceased.
“We also appeal for patience, and urge members of the public to refrain from speculating, as we await the outcome of the investigations into the drowning of Enoch Mpianzi and Keamohetswe Seboko. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased learners,” said Minister Motshekga.
She said the team will also assist in ensuring that the affected families are supported in these difficult times.
Motshekga said the circumstances surrounding the death of learners must be thoroughly investigated in order to avoid similar occurrences in the future.
"The department would work with the affected provinces to ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent unnecessary loss of life," Motshekga said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.