Schools told: tighten your safety measures

The safety of pupils at schools during extramural activities has come into sharp focus following the deaths of two Gauteng learners last week.

Keamohetswe Seboko, 12, and Enoch Mpianzi, 13, died in separate incidents last week during their schools' extramural activities.

Keamohetswe drowned in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magalisburg on Wednesday and Enoch died during Park Town Boys' High School's orientation camp in the Crocodile River near Brits.

The committee on education and technology has called on the department of basic education, school principals and teachers to strengthen safety measures during after-school activities.

Elleck Nchabeleng, the chairperson of the committee, said educators "must always have a watchful eye on learners, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on."

National Association of Governing Bodies' general secretary Matakanye Matakanye said: "We had two incidents of drowning and in both there was negligence. The school rule is that when pupils are going near a river they should have life jackets on. In the second incident one teacher could not have managed to supervise over 60 pupils."