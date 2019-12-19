Family suspects foul play in duo's deaths

The family of two women who died after "jumping" out of a speeding vehicle say they suspect foul play.

Cousins Kgomotso Moagi and Mmantjana Maimela, both 26, allegedly jumped off a Nissan double-cab bakkie with three unidentified men when the driver apparently failed to stop at their destination at about 4am on Tuesday.

The five had asked for a lift from the unidentified driver.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that the women - from Bismark village in Ga-Sekororo outside Tzaneen - were hitch-hiking when they were picked up by the driver.

He said Moagi and Maimela were among five passengers who jumped out of the car after the driver refused to stop at their destination.

Maimela's father Sam Maimela told Sowetan yesterday they suspected the women were killed elsewhere and dumped along the road to make it look like they jumped from the vehicle.