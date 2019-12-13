Raped toddler is battling to cope

The family of a two-year-old who was snatched from her mother's bedroom at night and raped has pleaded with the police to find the evil man and punish him.

The baby was sleeping with her mother and twin sister on the same bed when an unknown man gained entry to their home through the window and snatched her.

The man allegedly took her outside the house on a rainy Sunday night and raped her before abandoning her.

The incident happened in Lulekani township in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect is still on the run.

The two-year-old's aunt, who cannot be named to protect the child, told Sowetan that the child is traumatised.

"She was admitted on Monday and discharged on Wednesday. She has completely turned into something else we don't know.

"She no longer wants her elder sister around her because she claims she caused the injuries...