Raped toddler is battling to cope
The family of a two-year-old who was snatched from her mother's bedroom at night and raped has pleaded with the police to find the evil man and punish him.
The baby was sleeping with her mother and twin sister on the same bed when an unknown man gained entry to their home through the window and snatched her.
The man allegedly took her outside the house on a rainy Sunday night and raped her before abandoning her.
The incident happened in Lulekani township in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect is still on the run.
The two-year-old's aunt, who cannot be named to protect the child, told Sowetan that the child is traumatised.
"She was admitted on Monday and discharged on Wednesday. She has completely turned into something else we don't know.
"She no longer wants her elder sister around her because she claims she caused the injuries...
"She is struggling to help herself in the toilet because of the pain she is feeling. We urge the police to find the man responsible for this and send him to jail," she said.
The aunt said the mother of the two-year-old is also too traumatised to speak.
"She [the child] is the outspoken one amongst the twins and now you can't see all of that. Her brightness has disappeared and she is now nursing her pains," she said.
She said on the day of the incident her sister was woken up by the toddler's screaming from outside the house.
MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has condemned the gruesome incident and said she remained concerned about the unabated gender-based violence in the province.
"What worries me the most is that some of these victims are vulnerable members of our society and children who are supposed to be loved and cared for. I urge parents to always be on high alert and be observant about their children," she said.
