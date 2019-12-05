Ramabulana case: I can't forgive my son

The mother of a man arrested for the murder of college student Precious Ramabulana says she will never forgive her son.

Aubrey Manaka's mother Ramokone Manaka yesterday told Sowetan that her son had been acting strange for three days after the murder and "was annoyed" whenever his family commented on it.

She said her son came home with a wound on his head on November 24, the day Ramabulana was found murdered in Nyakelang village, Botlokwa, in Limpopo.

"I can't go around without people mentioning the gruesome incident whenever they see me. That is not the life that I want. I want to live freely," Manaka said.

She said her family wishes to apologise to the Ramabulana family but does not know how to go about it.

"On Monday, we met as a family and proposed that we should send a delegation to the Ramabulana family as per our custom. But we didn't agree on how to go about it because it is now in the hands of the police. We do so [wish to visit the family] because we didn't send him to commit such a crime.