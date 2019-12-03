Man in hospital after mob beating for 'killing' his son

The father who was forced to exhume the body of his four-year-old son after he had allegedly suffocated him with a blanket and buried him in a shallow grave in the yard, is still recovering in hospital after he was apparently beaten up by community members.

The 35-year-old father from Ngwanamatlang village in Jane Furse, Limpopo, is expected to appear in court soon.

The father, a Lesotho national, was apparently caught by community members after they suspected foul play due to a stench coming from his rented home on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: "According to the information, his [the boy's] father... allegedly suffocated him with a blanket. He dug a shallow grave and buried him.

"Community members saw the suspicious grave and question the suspect, who tried to run away from the community but he was traced and arrested. He was brought back to the scene, where he was forced to dig up the shallow grave and the decomposed body of his son was found."

He said police were called to the scene. Mojapelo said the father was seriously injured after the beating by community members and he was under police guard in hospital.

A community member who wished to remain anonymous said the man was captured after neighbours raised concerns about strange activities in his yard.