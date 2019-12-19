South Africa

Killer calls man by name and shoots him dead

By Tankiso Makhetha - 19 December 2019 - 08:47
Bheki Ndlovu was gunned down in an apparent hit in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, while filling up his vehicle. / Supplied
Bheki Ndlovu was gunned down in an apparent hit in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, while filling up his vehicle. / Supplied

A businessman was gunned down at a Hillbrow, Johannesburg, petrol station in what his family believes was a hit.

Bheki Ndlovu, who transported people and goods between SA and Zimbabwe, was shot twice in the head by an unknown gunman on Saturday afternoon at the BP Garage on the intersection of Kotze and Klein streets.

The trigger-man reportedly casually walked to his car after the shooting and drove off.

Ndlovu, who is from Zimbabwe, was approached by the gunman while he was seated in his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which was full of passengers, while waiting for his petrol tank to be filled up.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police have not made any arrest in connection with Ndlovu's murder.

His wife, who cannot be named, was taken in for questioning this week but has since been released. However, Peters would not confirm this.

Personalities and artists the country loved and lost

This decade was a hard pill to swallow as SA lost many prominent people.
News
22 hours ago

"Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station," she said.

One of Ndlovu's friends who was present during the shooting told Sowetan the murder was a hit because the gunman did not take anything from the deceased.

"I thought he wanted to ask Bheki something when he approached the vehicle. He just called Bheki by his name and shot him once in the head as soon as he had his attention. He shot him again while Bheki was lying on the ground, then walked off like nothing happened," said the friend who asked not to be named for safety concerns.

"Early this year, Bheki found out his wife was having an affair. He then filed for divorce. Things became very sour between the couple," he said.

Ndlovu's brother Mandla said the family was hurt.

"Bheki was a quiet guy who did not like starting trouble. He was very generous and kind and wouldn't allow his family to suffer. So it's a shock to us that he was killed in such a ruthless manner," Mandla said.

However, Mandla refused to speculate about his brother's murder but said the killers would be found in the end.

"These are private matters and I cannot speak about them in public. But I am confident that the people who did this will be found."

He said the family was preparing to repatriate his brother's body back to Zimbabwe.

Stutterheim shocked by killing of popular businessman

The Eastern Cape's Stutterheim community is still trying to come to terms with the slaying of well-known businessman Gagik Ovsepian in the early ...
News
2 days ago

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town

A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
News
6 days ago

IN PICTURES | KZN family gunned down while watching TV

When a KwaZulu-Natal family gathered around their television to watch their favourite 8pm soapie, little did they know it would be their last time ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X