Killer calls man by name and shoots him dead

A businessman was gunned down at a Hillbrow, Johannesburg, petrol station in what his family believes was a hit.

Bheki Ndlovu, who transported people and goods between SA and Zimbabwe, was shot twice in the head by an unknown gunman on Saturday afternoon at the BP Garage on the intersection of Kotze and Klein streets.

The trigger-man reportedly casually walked to his car after the shooting and drove off.

Ndlovu, who is from Zimbabwe, was approached by the gunman while he was seated in his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which was full of passengers, while waiting for his petrol tank to be filled up.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police have not made any arrest in connection with Ndlovu's murder.

His wife, who cannot be named, was taken in for questioning this week but has since been released. However, Peters would not confirm this.