2-year-old girl taken from mother's bed and raped by unknown man

A two-year-old toddler was snatched out of her mother's bed at night and raped by an unknown man.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shocking incident happened in Lulekani near Namakgale in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, between 8pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday.

"It is alleged that on the said date, the mother of the victim went to sleep in the same room with her two children [twins], aged2," he said.

"It is alleged that while sleeping she was awoken by the voice of her child [victim] which was calling her from outside.

"She immediately checked on the bed and found that one of the twin sisters was missing. She then opened the door and saw her child standing outside the room."

Mojapelo said the mother found that the child was muddied and then conducted further observations where she discovered that the victim was bleeding from her private parts.

"She then called one of her neighbours and immediately notified the police about the matter.

"A case docket of rape was opened and is being investigated. The suspect is unknown and still at large," Mojapelo said.