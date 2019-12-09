Man chops girlfriend to death with panga

A woman who was chopped to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, was warned to file for a protection order after years of physical abuse.

Portia Ramakavhi, 35, from HaMutsha village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, was stabbed with a sharp object on her upper body and chopped with a panga on her head on Saturday.

Ramakavhi's uncle Owen Mulovhedzi told Sowetan yesterday he had on several occasions advised his niece to secure a protection order against her abusive boyfriend, fearing he would kill her one day.

"She took my advice lightly. I said this because I could see the man had turned her into a punching bag. He would even beat her inside my yard."

Mulovhedzi said he secured a protection order against the man earlier this year. "After he assaulted her in front of me in my yard, I went to the police and got a protection order. I even told Portia to do the same but she only promised to do so."

The uncle said the family was now facing a mammoth task of raising Ramakavhi's six-year-old daughter.

"We are still going to explain to her when she grows that her mother was killed. It is a painful thing to say to a child."

Mulovhedzi said the law must take its course.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened in the suspect's home in Tshino, Vuwani.