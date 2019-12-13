South Africa

Man on the run after allegedly killing his son

By Iavan Pijoos - 13 December 2019 - 10:09
Police have urged Norman Semenya to report to the nearest police station.
Police have urged Norman Semenya to report to the nearest police station.
Image: Saps

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed his 6-year-old son in a village outside Seshego.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 33-year-old man was alone at home with the boy while the mother was in Pretoria.

He said there had allegedly been a heated telephonic argument between the parents.

Mojapelo said the man allegedly killed the boy with a sharp object and fled the scene.

Relatives discovered the young boy’s body with a suicide note in the bedroom.

The incident happened on Sunday.

A case of murder has been opened.

Police have urged Norman Semenya to report to the nearest police station.

Nanny in court for toddler’s murder

She faces a charge of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
News
1 month ago

Man 'kills' nephew (14) with panga

The mother of a man who attacked seven children with a panga, killing one of them, because they allegedly fed him rotten meat, wants her mentally ill ...
News
1 month ago

Woman allegedly kills three children, torches home, turns gun on herself

Police are investigating three cases of murder and an inquest after a 40-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her children and apparently turned ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X