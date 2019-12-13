Man on the run after allegedly killing his son
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed his 6-year-old son in a village outside Seshego.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 33-year-old man was alone at home with the boy while the mother was in Pretoria.
He said there had allegedly been a heated telephonic argument between the parents.
Mojapelo said the man allegedly killed the boy with a sharp object and fled the scene.
Relatives discovered the young boy’s body with a suicide note in the bedroom.
The incident happened on Sunday.
A case of murder has been opened.
Police have urged Norman Semenya to report to the nearest police station.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.