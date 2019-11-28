South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with student's murder

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 28 November 2019 - 09:32
A suspect has been apprehended in Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student's murder, which took place on Sunday.
Image: @NalediChirwa via Twitter

A suspect in the brutal murder of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana has been arrested, ENCA reported on Thursday.

The 21-year old, who was an N6 business management student at the college's Ramokhopha campus, was stabbed on Sunday morning just after 2am. When contacted for more information, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said more details would follow as he was at a briefing about the case in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Unconfirmed reports had said Ramabulana had also been raped and had died from 52 stab wounds, police would not be drawn to confirming these allegations.

Her family denied that she was stabbed 52 times.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo had earlier said that said the student had been asleep in her rented room when she was attacked by an unknown man.

"It is alleged that the deceased was asleep in her rented room at GaJoel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her. He then stabbed her several times and fled from the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour who called the police.

"On arrival, her body was found in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage," Mojapelo said.

