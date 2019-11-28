Suspect arrested in connection with student's murder

A suspect in the brutal murder of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana has been arrested, ENCA reported on Thursday.

The 21-year old, who was an N6 business management student at the college's Ramokhopha campus, was stabbed on Sunday morning just after 2am. When contacted for more information, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said more details would follow as he was at a briefing about the case in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Unconfirmed reports had said Ramabulana had also been raped and had died from 52 stab wounds, police would not be drawn to confirming these allegations.