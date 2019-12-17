Two women jump to death from a moving vehicle after driver tries to abduct them

Police in Limpopo are investigating two counts of culpable homicide after two women jumped out of a speeding vehicle and died.

Three other people sustained serious injuries in the incident earlier on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened at Bismarck village after three men and two women asked for a lift from a driver of a white Nissan double cab bakkie with a canopy.

The five were hitch-hiking from Metz to Bismarck village outside Tzaneen.

"Apparently, when they reached their destination they alerted the driver, who was speeding, but he did not stop. Then all five occupants jumped out of the moving vehicle.The driver did not stop after the incident.

"Police were notified by community members and responded quickly together with the medical emergency services. On arrival, two women aged 26 were certified dead after suffering multiple injuries. The other three, aged between 19 and 21, were transferred to the local hospital in a critical condition," Mojapelo said.

He said the deceased have been identified as Kgomotso Moagi and Mmantjana Maimela, both from Bismark village.

Mojapelo said the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this stage and police have opened two counts of culpable homicide for investigation.