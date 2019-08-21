Palesa Madiba murder case postponed after accused's lawyer fails to pitch in court

The magistrate presiding over the Palesa Madiba murder case lashed out at the accused for failing to have a lawyer present in court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Zweli Zwakhe appeared annoyed with Dumisani Mkhwanazi for appearing in the Protea magistrate's court without knowing the whereabouts of his lawyer.

“We cannot continue without your lawyer. We need to continue with this matter. If you can’t afford a lawyer you can apply for a Legal Aid lawyer,” said Zwakhe.

“The court has waited over two hours for you to get your lawyer. I don’t know your lawyer’s name or surname and if he exists or not.”

Asked where his lawyer was, Mkhwanazi said: “My mother paid the lawyer yesterday and he was meant to be here today. But he told my mother that he is going to Pretoria because this case was going to be postponed.”

Zwakhe then asked Cpt Amos Manete, the investigating officer, where Mkhwanazi’s lawyer was. The officer said he called the lawyer eight times without reaching him.

“I spoke to the accused's mother and she said the lawyer would be here but he isn’t,” Manete said