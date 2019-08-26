CRL Rights Commission welcomes life sentences for man who killed teen girl with albinism and toddler
The CRL Rights Commission has welcomed the decision by Middelburg High Court judge Segopotje Mphahlele who on Friday passed two life term sentences on Themba Thubane for the gruesome murder of a young girl with albinism and her cousin in Hlalakahle, Mpumalanga.
Thubane and three other man, who are awaiting their trial in May 2020, broke into the Shabane family on January 27 2018 and abducted 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane and her 15-month-old cousin Nkosikhona Ngwenya.
Nkosikhona was thrown off a bridge on the N4 highway into a dam to drown and Gabisile's body organs were harvested for rituals and muthi purposes to enrich a tent-rental business after an instruction from a traditional healer.
Shabane’s headless body was later found decomposed and buried in a shallow grave in Cullinan.
The men were arrested but only Thubane confessed to the crimes.
Spokesperson for the CRL Rights Commission Mpiyakhe Mkholo said: "The commission hopes that this sentence will send a strong message to anyone who masquerades as a traditional healer yet undertaking activities that bring this traditional practice into disrepute.
“The chairperson of the commission Prof Mosoma condemns in the strongest terms possible the murderous actions by some people who target innocent members of our community to fulfill their evil intentions.”
Mkholo also said Mosoma appeals to members of the public to report anyone who uses this practice to kill innocent people, claiming that it is part of the traditional practice of healing.
“As it has done in the past, the commission will continue to conduct awareness campaigns in our communities to promote mutual acceptance and coexistence of everyone and through observing the right to life as provided for in our constitution.”