CRL Rights Commission welcomes life sentences for man who killed teen girl with albinism and toddler

The CRL Rights Commission has welcomed the decision by Middelburg High Court judge Segopotje Mphahlele who on Friday passed two life term sentences on Themba Thubane for the gruesome murder of a young girl with albinism and her cousin in Hlalakahle, Mpumalanga.

Thubane and three other man, who are awaiting their trial in May 2020, broke into the Shabane family on January 27 2018 and abducted 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane and her 15-month-old cousin Nkosikhona Ngwenya.

Nkosikhona was thrown off a bridge on the N4 highway into a dam to drown and Gabisile's body organs were harvested for rituals and muthi purposes to enrich a tent-rental business after an instruction from a traditional healer.

Shabane’s headless body was later found decomposed and buried in a shallow grave in Cullinan.