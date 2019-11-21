'Black Widow' Malibyane Maoeng jailed for 15 years

Cox said the cause of Dire's death will be dealt with at a later stage as a Sasolburg case.

"I take these charges very seriously considering the fact that the state has proven that the accused knew the man was dead when she left him in Sasolburg," said Cox. "The sentence I will impose to you will give you the chance to rehabilitate, however the ball is in your court."

Cox said all accounts showed that the plan to steal the car, credit cards, laptops and cellphones was premeditated.

"The state has been able to prove that you are guilty on all counts, and you have shown no remorse whatsoever in your actions," said Cox.

"The Mercedes-Benz C250 was worth half-a-million rands, you stole his credit cards and withdrew the deceased's R5,000 from his cards and further shopped for over R12,938."

Cox said Maoeng showed no remorse for her actions and went as far as throwing Dire's ID book into a bin. He described her evidence to the court as "untruthful".

Maoeng's attorney Maleba Modikga tried to plead with Cox for a lenient sentence without success.

Dire's daughter Nomava said: "I am happy with the outcome thus far. The judgment was fair and we hope that she will soon account for my father's death."

Dire's sister Gabantathe told Sowetan she is relieved the trial has ended.

"Although the sentence will not wake up my brother, I have peace knowing that we are closer to getting justice for him." said Gabanthate.