Doctor gave me car, credit card - 'black widow' Malibyane Maoeng

The woman who was found in possession of a late Ekurhuleni medic's car says she lied to her friends that the vehicle was a gift because she wanted a higher status.

Malibyane Maoeng took the stand in the Benoni magistrate's court yesterday for the first time in her trial.

She faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fraud and theft.

Maoeng was apparently the last person to be seen with Dr Godfrey Sankubele Dire at a Sasolburg lodge before he was found dead.

Dire was found dead on June 30 last year in his room at the lodge with froth coming out of his mouth.

Police suspected he was poisoned.