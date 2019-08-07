Process on course to take Palesa Madiba murder trial to high court

The man accused of killing a University of Johannesburg student and burying her in a shallow grave will have to get a lawyer before his matter can be transferred to the high court.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court, Soweto, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the 2013 murder of Palesa Madiba.

His matter was postponed until August 21 in order for him to get legal representation so that he can be served with an indictment. The matter was also postponed so that it can be transferred to the South Gauteng High Court. The family of Madiba said it was it was relieved that someone had been arrested for their daughter’s murder.

Thabiso Tsoledi, Madiba’s uncle, told the Sowetan that the the family was overwhelmed with emotions over the progress of the murder case.

“It’s been an emotional week filled with mixed feelings; we’re partly happy that something is happening and that the law is taking its course,” Tsoledi said.

He said the family has opted to think of Madiba in a positive light. “We prefer to be happy rather than sad. We need to be positive and courageous. We also need to understand that things (trial) might not be short so we need to endure,” he said.