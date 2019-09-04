Calls link accused to slain Sankubele Dire's phone

Forensic downloads have revealed that the phone belonging to slain Ekurhuleni doctor, Sankubele Dire, was used in Daveyton for more than three days after he was found dead.

This was revealed during the trial of Malibyane Maoeng, 30, who is charged with possession of Dire's stolen vehicle, theft and fraud.

Dire was found dead on June 30 last year at a lodge in Sasolburg, Free State.

Yesterday, Sphiwe Majozi, a data analyst from Cell C, told the Benoni regional court that his investigation confirmed Dire's cellphone was last used in Daveyton where Maoeng rented a room.

"The analysis indicated that the number was used at Daveyton train station, Madingoane Primary School and Benoni, from 30 June to July 2 last year" said Majozi.