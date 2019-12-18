Entertainment

Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ photo goes viral

By Masego Seemela - 18 December 2019 - 13:16
Fans are concerned about Babes Wodumo's dramatic weight loss.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo made it on the Twitter trends list again on Wednesday, after fans shared their concern about her dramatic weight loss.

Babes became a topic of discussion after a picture of her looking skinny went viral.

In the picture, the Wololo hitmaker is with her boyfriend, Mampintsha, at Havana Music Cafe wearing short pants, a bikini top and jacket.

What surprised fans the most was how thin the singer appears to be, with many speculating on the reasons for the weight loss.

A couple weeks ago, fans also expressed concern about Mampintsha's own dramatic weight loss, when a video of him dancing went viral.

In it, Mampintsha is seen dancing to a beat with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.

It looks like the couple are going through a weight loss journey and Mzansi will have to get used to the new Babes and Mampintsha.

