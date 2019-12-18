Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ photo goes viral
Babes Wodumo made it on the Twitter trends list again on Wednesday, after fans shared their concern about her dramatic weight loss.
Babes became a topic of discussion after a picture of her looking skinny went viral.
In the picture, the Wololo hitmaker is with her boyfriend, Mampintsha, at Havana Music Cafe wearing short pants, a bikini top and jacket.
What surprised fans the most was how thin the singer appears to be, with many speculating on the reasons for the weight loss.
I mean we have to admire this couple, they are the true definition of - "Through thick & thin"... Babes wodumo pic.twitter.com/UbxPqLS7rX— Kvmogelo Shaun (@boet_kamogelo) December 18, 2019
There's nothing wrong with Babes Wodumo the problem here is that she refused to listen to her father, a Church leader someone the community looks up to, this was about to happen anytime so it is not shocking pic.twitter.com/M3HuxiUPKG— kenz ???? (@Bokenza1) December 18, 2019
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo are the Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston of SA ? pic.twitter.com/LL8Jy4fKKH— Gabrielle K.? (@Slaykeesha) December 18, 2019
What's happening with Babes Wodumo guys???? pic.twitter.com/ZK0DcMYxXP— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo?? (@TshegofatsoMph9) December 18, 2019
Lets leave Babes Wodumo alone.... the last time we tried to help she told us to mind our own.... let her loose weight in peace pic.twitter.com/o2d2o7ClFX— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) December 18, 2019
I have just seen pictures zika Babes Wodumo....has she lost so much weight or the pics are edited? Yhuuuuu pic.twitter.com/8WYBxrmndn— Zamatolo (@Nwabee_M) December 18, 2019
Haibo I'm not seeing Babes Wodumo in any gig guides this festive. Y'all weren't playing when y'all said she was cancelled?!?! pic.twitter.com/aTDHWSPkQQ— Mashweme (@Zizipho_Mbasane) December 16, 2019
Everytime I see Babes wodumo trending I just wanna drink water & keep it moving but not this time guys someone rescue that girl. Angikho right on her behalf pic.twitter.com/hW72YJVY41— Callie (@CalliePhakathi) December 18, 2019
A couple weeks ago, fans also expressed concern about Mampintsha's own dramatic weight loss, when a video of him dancing went viral.
In it, Mampintsha is seen dancing to a beat with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.
It looks like the couple are going through a weight loss journey and Mzansi will have to get used to the new Babes and Mampintsha.
