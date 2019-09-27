DJ Tira’s wife Gugu Khati shares what influencers go through to slay the gram

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khati is ALL about empowering young women and advises them not to get caught up in the influencer lifestyle if they don't have the budget for it.

Gugu, who recently hosted an entrepreneurship class for young women, has warned young girls not to get caught up in the influencer lifestyle but to work hard for what they want.

“Work hard, be patient, don’t sell yourself short just to be popular. In time if you really like these things you will afford them, trust me. Don't rush.”

Gugu shared a video clip on Instagram of a woman called Bella who was all about popularity and only concerned about slaying the gram, with Louis Vuitton bags and shoes, and creating a facade about where she got her money.

The video also shows a friend of Bella, the slay queen, telling her boyfriend that Bella's boyfriend bought her a Louis Vuitton handbag and wished she also had one.