Teboho Mokoena's free-kick stuns Notoane

Teboho Mokoena's sublime free-kick that handed SA a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast at the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt on Tuesday has given coach David Notoane the free-kick responsibility headache.

Having missed the goalless Group B opener last Saturday versus Zambia due to his club's reluctance to release him before the Fifa break, Mokoena substantiated why Notoane had been bemoaning his absence at the start of the tournament.

The SuperSport United midfielder produced a moment of magic just 11 minutes before the end of regulation time.

The win put South Africa top of the group on four points, needing just a point in their last pool tie against Nigeria tomorrow (8pm) to qualify for the knockout stages.

Admitting that Mokoena's magnificent free-kick left him stunned, Notoane gave an impression that the 22-year-old midfielder wasn't supposed to take the decisive set-play, implying Luther Singh and Sipho Mbule are the designated dead-ball specialists in the team.