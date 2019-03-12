DJ Fisherman gets heat for 'defending' Mampintsha

DJ Fisherman has found himself in the middle of a Twitter firestorm after seemingly supporting Mampintsha with his statement that the #MuteMampintsha movement will cripple both his and Babe's finances.

Mampintsha was last week charged with assault, arrested and granted bail of R2,000 after a video of him allegedly beating Babes Wodumo went viral. The Big Nuz musician has since laid a counter-charge of assault against Babes.

While calls to boycott Mampintsha over the alleged assault have been growing, DJ Fisherman took to Facebook on Monday to share screenshots of an e-mail explaining that he would have to delay the launch of his latest project because the song list included a track that featured Mampintsha.

Fisherman said that he does not condone what Mampintsha is alleged to have done, but believed he should not have to suffer because Mampintsha "did wrong".

"Mampintsha (a colleague) did wrong last week and we all saw the video. It was out of line and should never happen to anyone. Naye I know he knows it. Okay, on the other hand, some have said they won't play his music and many have called on such. I understand the frustration. So what happens to us then who have music with him? We've invested money and so much time making music only for it to be ruined by one man's mistakes," Fisherman said in a statement on social media.

Fisherman tried to defend his statement from the backlash that followed and even went as far as saying that silencing Mampintsha would also affect Babes negatively.