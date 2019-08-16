Botswana still after Heavy K

South African house DJ Heavy K, who is wanted by Botswana police, was given until yesterday to make submissions with his legal team on why Botswana police should not arrest him.

Botswana police obtained a warrant of arrest on July 26 against the hitmaker for failing to show up at Lobatse High Court.

According to the court papers that Sowetan has seen, Heavy K, who was born Mkhululi Siqula, was taken to court by Bakgopeng Science/Moronisi Entertainment for a R87,000 he allegedly owes.

According to Heavy K's manager Amo Mwenda, the star's legal team was handling the matter.

Senior assistant registrar Jacqueline Botha at the Lobatse high court ordered that Heavy K's matter be heard as an urgent application.

The court further gave the Eastern Cape-born artist until August 15 to state why the order should not be made final.