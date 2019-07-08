Friend's account deepens mystery around DJ's 'suicide by hanging'

Friends and family of a young Alexandra DJ are in disbelieve after the young man was arrested by police on suspected drunk driving, and an hour later he was found allegedly “hanging himself using shoelaces”.

Jabu Fritz, 26, was involved in an accident in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning while driving his friend’s BMW 5 series.

The owner of the car Sifelane Phiri told Sowetan on Monday that he had just checked in at a motel in Bramley when police arrived to see him together with Fritz.

“He immediately told me that an accident had happened. I asked him (Jabu) did you have another accident on a Dibala [the nickname of the car]. I asked him like that because he has had two other accidents driving the same car,” said Phiri.

Phiri then joined Jabu in the police van and headed to the accident scene on 10th Road in Bramely, not far from the motel.