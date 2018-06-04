While some followers applauded her reaction‚ that quickly changed when she went on stage to accept an award on behalf of Mafikizolo.

The Twitter streets slammed Gugu for having a "bad attitude" because of her "facial expressions."

Shortly after the debacle‚ Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe addressed the claims through a video on social media.

Nhlanhla said that Gugu was very kind to accept the award on their behalf at the last minute and that her facial expressions were misunderstood.

"Gugu is an amazing and beautiful woman. She is a dear friend of mine and has been a part of the Mafikizolo family for years and last night Gugu was nervous about going on stage and people don't understand the way she speaks and some people took offence to it."

She added that Gugu was not being disrespectful to South Africans or Mafikizolo in any way.