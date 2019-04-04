Mampintsha is 'hurt' by all the music boycott talk - says manager
Durban-based events organiser Dogg DBN, who is one of the few people who is still willing to publicly be associated with Mampintsha in the wake of assault allegations, has waged war against radio DJs who want to "mute" Mampintsha's music.
Dogg who has recently taken on the role of being Mampintsha's manager told TshisaLIVE that it was unfair for Mampintsha's music to be banned as he has not been found guilty of assault by a court of law and other international stars such as Chris Brown have not been banned from airwaves.
Dogg told TshisaLIVE that the talk of boycotts has left Mampintsha "hurt".
"Mampintsha is hurt about the whole thing it's just that he isn't allowed to comment to the media or public about this," Dogg said.
Dogg explained on his Insta that DJs need to remember that they don't own radio stations and therefore have no right to just "ban" artists willy-nilly.
Dogg's comments came after, DJ MC Bonde aka 'Voice Of Africa' of G98.7 FM - a Canadian based radio station - took to his Instagram to issue a statement explaining why he had taken the decision to "ban" Mampintsha and all West Ink music from all shows he's associated with but later revoked it.
Bonde was initially reacting to the calls on social media asking all mainstream media and fans to boycott Mampintsha and his music after the video in which he slapped Babes Wodumo several times went viral in March.
Dogg said that while he doesn't condone women abuse or gender-based violence in any way, he didn't want people to treat Mampintsha like he was convicted already.
"I just want things to be done fairly. Mampintsha must be treated like all others who make mistakes. Plus I am his manager I have to look out for him as a colleague, friend, and manager."
Dogg used US singer Chris Brown, who despite having assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, has received airplay on various platforms across the world.
"Chris Brown had a similar situation but did the world boycott him? No. So they should do the same to Mampintsha - no special favors for overseas artists because they all serve the same purpose in public as celebrities and artists."
As far as Dogg is concerned, if Mampintsha is boycotted "a lot of people will suffer producers, songwriters, instrumentalists, backup vocalists, etc. so we should find a better way to punish him."
Mampintsha was arrested on charges of assault and was released on R2,000 bail. He laid a counter charge of assault against Babes.
Babes has largely remained silent on the assault allegations.
Read Dogg's lengthy Instagram post after a conversation with MC Monde.
View this post on Instagram
I'm glad you realize that YOU DONT OWN THE STATION. You can not make decisions based on your feelings or it is trendy. A radio station is a separate entity and should stay immune of personal agendas or decisions! Unless a station takes a collective decision to ban Mampintsha we will respect that but we will refuse to be bullied by any of you. Your employment contract with the station states such clearly but because you guys dont read n familiarize yourselves with terms of employment you end up landing yourselves in hot water. Some got fired in SA for trying to be Angels using people's tough situations! So No hard feelings bro & I will always be grateful of the relationship we've had over the years bringing artists to Canada/Toronto through you. Please send my gratitude to the station management and your team for such an objective take on this whole matter @mcbonde1 ?????????? !!!