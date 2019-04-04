Mampintsha is 'hurt' by all the music boycott talk - says manager

Durban-based events organiser Dogg DBN, who is one of the few people who is still willing to publicly be associated with Mampintsha in the wake of assault allegations, has waged war against radio DJs who want to "mute" Mampintsha's music.

Dogg who has recently taken on the role of being Mampintsha's manager told TshisaLIVE that it was unfair for Mampintsha's music to be banned as he has not been found guilty of assault by a court of law and other international stars such as Chris Brown have not been banned from airwaves.

Dogg told TshisaLIVE that the talk of boycotts has left Mampintsha "hurt".

"Mampintsha is hurt about the whole thing it's just that he isn't allowed to comment to the media or public about this," Dogg said.

Dogg explained on his Insta that DJs need to remember that they don't own radio stations and therefore have no right to just "ban" artists willy-nilly.

Dogg's comments came after, DJ MC Bonde aka 'Voice Of Africa' of G98.7 FM - a Canadian based radio station - took to his Instagram to issue a statement explaining why he had taken the decision to "ban" Mampintsha and all West Ink music from all shows he's associated with but later revoked it.