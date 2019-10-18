Don Laka hails scribes who exposed his music

Don Laka doesn't remember the number of records he has released since launching his music career in the early '70s.

His vast discography includes various styles and genres spanning four decades. Some of the music was recorded for other artists in his capacity as songwriter, composer, arranger, producer and record label owner.

It's an achievement that indeed defies memory.

However, Laka remembers journalists who have supported his musical journey since those halcyon days of African jazz and township soul.